Elsa Pataky enjoys traveling through Europe with her children

Chris Hemsworth is shooting in Prague for three months, and Elsa Pataky has taken her children to enjoy a time of tourism, learning and growth in Europe. The couple of actors live during the year in Byron Bay (Australia), where they can experience the good weather, the waves and the sun, but now they have to live the winter and the coldest temperatures of our continent. Their children India, Sasha and Tristan will be with their mother, visiting different countries and historical places of the Old World, such as Seville, Madrid, Rome or Venice, as the actress has shared in her latest videos. A series of trips that undoubtedly will be unforgettable for them, despite their young age, and in which they will learn like never before. Do not miss the video to discover the route they have done so far, click on the play!

