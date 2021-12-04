Elon Musk’s new hairstyle makes him the target of teasing and social media memes

The richest man in the world, who can afford any hairstyle, has opted for a youthful and daring style that has caused hundreds of reactions on social networks.

Elon Musk, was photographed at the Miami airport when he arrived on December 1 at night in his private jet. The new look of the billionaire caught the attention of journalists with his particular new youthful style by shaving the nape and temples.

Musk’s photos from 20 years ago show He had a tendency to baldness, but his hair has grown significantly thicker since then, which is why experts believe that the CEO of Tesla would have undergone a hair transplant.

Musk was accompanied by his one-year-old son named X Æ A-XII Musk (eks ash ei twelv, according to its English pronunciation), the baby’s nanny, and a Shiba-inu dog named Marvin. The 50-year-old billionaire flew to the international art fair Art Basel Miami, but arriving with a new look has become the object of ridicule and memes of hundreds of netizens.

“And who could forget this famous quote? ‘Some use Twitter to express themselves. I wear my hair.’

Some netizens compared his cut to that of the villain Zorg from the film Fifth Element.

“Uh, I’m not sure. With this haircut, he’s only missing a few evil inventions and some fancy wardrobe to become Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg.”

uh, i’m not sure. With this haircut, he’s only a few evil inventions and a snappy wardrobe away from becoming Jean Baptiste Emanual Zorg. pic.twitter.com/sLVFOxsw7y – Shorty_Airfarce ™ (@SAirfarce) December 3, 2021

“Ooh I like this one better.”

“I don’t know what they’re talking about. Elon Musk’s new haircut looks good to me.”

“Elon Musk is slowly transforming into Dean Pelton from Community“.

“That looks a lot like the same haircut, guess whose?”