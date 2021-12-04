Dwayne Johnson shares a new look for DC’s ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new look at the upcoming DC movie Black Adam.

READ MORE: In Praise of The Rock – Why Dwayne Johnson is the Hero We All Need

After a teaser at DC Fandome back in October, the actor published the cover of the next issue of Total Film magazine that shows the antihero’s face for the first time.

In addition to sharing the cover on Twitter, Johnson quoted Black Adam himself: “You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do.”

In his own words, Johnson added: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.”

More information is expected when Total Film’s issue is released on December 9.

The actor, who is also producing the film, talked about the project ahead of the first teaser earlier this year. “This movie, this universe, has been a gigantic project that I have been passionate about for a long time,” Johnson said.

“The movie has without a doubt some of the biggest action sequences I’ve ever been in.”

Black Adam is announced as a spin-off of Shazam! 2019 and is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra (House Of Wax, Unknown). The film also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, along with Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

It is unclear if Black Adam will be related to the sequel to Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, slated for release on June 2, 2023. In addition to Zachary Levi’s return as the main hero, the sequel will star Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

The premiere of Black Adam is scheduled for July 29, 2022 in theaters.

Meanwhile, Johnson has revealed in a recent interview that he wants to be the next James Bond.

The actor spoke about his interest in the role in light of Daniel Craig’s retirement from Bond after No Time To Die, speaking to Esquire.

Winking at the fact that his grandfather Peter Maivia had starred in the franchise, as a villain in the 1967 entry You Only Live Twice, Johnson threw himself into the ring.

“Yeah, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he began.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be Bond.”