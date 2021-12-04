Dwayne Johnson ‘LA ROCA’ gets Mexican and presents his TEQUILA Teremana: PHOTOS

It is true that the covid-19 pandemic it caught many industries around the world by surprise. It is also true that when it comes to creating a new project with faith, dedication, smart investment and a lot of commitment in that dream, the chances of success multiply.

And to round this out, it takes a visionary mind that blends all of the above. That mind has been, on this occasion, that of the actor, producer, businessman and athlete Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, qwho has recently been proud to share in the promotion achieved by his Teremana Tequila.

‘La Roca’ is proud of its tequila

It seems that the famous of Hollywood find in the tequila one of those drinks that may well conquer the world. In recent times, it was already the model and socialite Kendall Jenner with her Tequila 818 the one that showed pride in entering the world of traditional drinks with Mexican style.

Now for the case of another great Hollywood figure, Tequila Teremana shows all its wealth from the hand of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’.

“I have an exciting and massive announcement from @Teremana Tequila tomorrow (Tuesday) for you. As the founder of the brand, I am grateful and proud to say that since we launched in March 2020 ~ Teremana Tequila has set new records in the tequila industry. drinks and it has become the GREATEST LAUNCH OF ANY SPIRIT, “emphasized actor Dwayne Johnson on his instagram account.

Enjoy the variety of Tequila Teramana

With a perfect mix that goes very well in cocktail bar, Tequila Teremana shows options for other drinks than the same Dwayne johnson has endorsed. Here is one of the ones the actor likes the most.

And recently to promote his movie ‘Jungle Cruise’, Dwayne He also took the opportunity to show people his Mana Mobile, that place where the Teremana Tequila goes from coast to coast to bring its flavor to the whole world. Accompanied by his partner and co-star, Emily Blunt, Johnson shared his drink with his fans.