Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam / Teth-Adam on Total Film Subscriber Cover

Black Adam / Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) on the Total Film Subscriber Cover. Image: Dwayne Johnson Twitter (@TheRock).

The first Friday of December 2021 in the world of PAPER HEROES. Dwayne Johnson plays Black Adam / Teth-Adam and is one of the producers of the film Black Adam (2022).

The anti-hero of Kahndaq (a country located in the Middle East of the DC Comics Universe) appears on the cover for subscribers of the British magazine Total Film and Johnson shared it on his official Twitter account with the phrase: “You are right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do ”.

But I do. " ~ #BlackAdam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.

Set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, Jungle Cruise), written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, co-starring Noah Centineo as Atom -Smasher / Al Rothstein, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman / Carter Hall, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone / Maxine Hunkel, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu, will be released on July 29, 2022 (United States).

Release dates on the DC Comics movie calendar: The Batman (Batman, March 4, 2022), DC League of Super-Pets (DC League of Super-Pets, May 20, 2022), The Flash (November 4, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16 2022), Batgirl (2022), Shazam !: Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023), Blue Beetle (no date announced).

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam / Teth-Adam on the set of Black Adam (2022). Image: Listal.com

DC FanDome 2021: The Black Adam Panel (2022).

