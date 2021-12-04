Dollar price today December 4, exchange rate
Today Saturday, December 4, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.2730 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.3734 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52
- Banamex: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53
- Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20
- IXE: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80
- Santander: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97
- Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 47,465.0 with a downward trend in real time.
Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.07 pesos, for $ 28.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
