Dollar price today December 4, exchange rate

Today Saturday, December 4, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.2730 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.3734 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743

: Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78

: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53

Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97

Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 47,465.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.07 pesos, for $ 28.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

