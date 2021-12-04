Dollar price today December 4, exchange rate

Today Saturday, December 4, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.2730 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.3734 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53
  • Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20
  • IXE: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55
  • Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00
  • Monex: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.93
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80
  • Santander: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 20.94 – Sale: $ 21.97
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 47,465.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.07 pesos, for $ 28.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

.

