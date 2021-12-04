Do you want to study a medical specialty in Cuba? CONACYT opens its call for applications 2021-2022, REQUIREMENTS

During the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the National Council of Science and Technology, better known as the Conacyt, has been heavily criticized and has found itself in the eye of the hurricane several times. However, it cannot be denied that this institution represents a great opportunity for those students who wish to take a specialty abroad, this through scholarships that award.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated is the call to the Scholarships-Conacyt for Medical Specialties in Cuba, which is open to all medical students and Mexican nationality, who have been accepted in the XLV National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residences (ENARM). Here we tell you what are the requirements to apply to this scholarship.

Who can apply for the scholarship for Medical Specialties in Cuba?

According to the call, all students may apply for the scholarship health professionals of Mexican nationality that they have title, medical certificate and that they have been selected in the XLV National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) and that they are taking the following specialties: Pathology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Pneumology, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Ophthalmology, Medical Genetics, Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory), Geriatrics, Psychiatry, Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Intensive and Emergency Medicine.

The dates to apply for the scholarship will be Monday December 6 to Friday 17 of the same month, while publishing Results on the Conacyt portal will be Thursday, January 6, 2022.

What are the scholarship amounts?

The Conacyt points out that the supports monthly for the fellow will be for $ 1,090 euros and in case of being married, the monthly financial support will be $ 1,362 euros. Besides of tuition cost according to the specialty, whose amounts go from $ 7,800 euros to $ 12,500 euros per year. They will also cover the annual health insurance.

How can you apply to the call?

For the correct application to this call for the scholarship for Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022 you must enter the Conacyt Scholarship Application Portal. But beware! Before doing so, we recommend that you consult the following documents in detail, which will explain the step-by-step application of this scholarship.

1. Requirements of Applicants and filling out the Online Application, you can check them here.

2. Application Guide, check it here.