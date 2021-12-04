Disciplinary Commission imposes veto notice on Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the first leg of the Semifinalsit is, in which Tigres beat Leon, not all of it is good news for the people of Monterrey, since the Disciplinary Commission imposed a veto notice after what a fan invaded the pitch.

The volcano exploded after the goal by Carlos González, which meant the comeback of Miguel Herrera’s men, during the celebration, orn fan joined the embrace, no one in the euphoria noticed his presence, but he was removed in a matter of seconds.

For the Disciplinary Commission the fact did not go unnoticed and through a statement He reported that Tigres received a veto notice and one economic fine, since the safety of the footballers and coaching staff was put at risk, in addition to they violated sanitary protocols.

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that, derived from the events presented in the match Tigres de la UANL vs. León, corresponding to the First leg of the Semifinals of the # GritaMéxico A21 Liga MX Tournament, A veto notice is imposed on Club Tigres of the UANL and an economic fine “.

“The veto notice is derived from the invasion of the court by 2 people at the end of the game, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk. In addition, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of sanitary protocols“the statement explained.

The Tigres will face León this Saturday in the second leg of the Semifinal. The felines need a minimum tie to qualify.