Did Prince William really have a relationship with Britney Spears?

For the first time in 13 years, after a long battle, the “Piece of Me” singer is living a life free from guardianship; The judge Brenda penny issued the ruling on November 12. “Guardianship of the person and property of Britney jean spears“he said, according to The New York Times.

At its peak, Britney he was one of the most talked about pop stars in the world.

Even beyond that, the artist was, unsurprisingly, in the dreams of many children, including a royal heir.

Britney and the prince william They are roughly the same age and evidently hooked up when the future king was just a teenager.

Britney and William had been talking, which is something that Britney admitted by herself:

“Yeah, it was like, all exaggerated: we exchanged emails a bit and he was supposed to come see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” she said during an interview on a British show according to ABC News.

The pop star claims that William Really he stood her up, and the two they never had a chance to meet in person. But were they really in an online relationship?

Britney Spears has denied having a cyber relationship with Prince William

In the new book, “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, the author Christopher Andersen states that Britney Spears and prince william they actually had something even though they never met face to face.

The two “tried to get back together when they were young, and he too had a similar cybernetic kind of relationship with Lauren bush“, said Anderson to Us Weekly.

Curiously, Spears denied having any kind of cyber relationship with William during his interview on the “Frank Skinner Show,” according to ABC News.

Yes OK Spears She never dated a Brit, she did find some guys from across the pond quite attractive. One in particular? Soccer star David beckham.

“I think it’s cute,” he said to The Associated Press (via ABC News). “I hope it helps me with the football moves for the commercial,” he said. In another interview, he said that Beckham was her “favorite” soccer player and she called him “cute,” according to Digital spy.

Of course, neither Prince William nor David Beckham worked for Britney, who dated Justin timberlake before marrying the backup dancer Kevin Federline and have two children with him.

She and Federline divorced in 2006, and Spears He dated a couple of other guys. She is currently engaged to the model and actor Sam asghari.