Dark offers four titles with fun games and rituals on Sundays in December

December is a time when we are part of different millennial commemorations whose origin we do not know. That’s why on sundays Dark offers us four titles with fun games and rituals that can be put into practice with the whole family: sacrifices, ouijas, cursed boxes, etc., they will delight the little ones in the home.

Sunday afternoons at 7:00 p.m. It is the moment of the Games and rituals on Dark.

Sunday 5th at 19:00 – «Satanic Panic»

A pizza delivery girl who suffers a major economic crisis is forced to fight for her life (and for her tips) when she distributes her last order to a hidden society of followers of Satan who were looking for a virgin to make a human sacrifice with her. .

Sunday 12 at 19:00 – «Perverse games»

Two women on the run from the law decide to rob an old childhood friend who is now rich, but undoubtedly a psychopath. She seems to be still immersed in a fantasy world that they created when they were young and, when she realizes what her friends are up to, she decides to put them to a test: she will give them the money if they participate in a deadly game that she has devised for years.

Sunday 19 at 19:00 – «Ouija House»

A student hopes to help her mother, who is in the doldrums, conducting research on a book that is very special to her. One day he decides to invite a group of friends to spend a night in a house with a mysterious past. There they decide to sit down and play Ouija board to summon an evil creature that turns the house into their playground.

Sunday 26 at 19:00 – «The Box»

Norm (Cameron Diaz) and Arthur Lewis (James marsden) form a normal couple. They lead a peaceful life with their young son until one morning they receive a mysterious wooden box at their home. That same day Mr. Steward visits them (Frank langella), an enigmatic man with a deformed face and a proposal that will change the course of their lives.

Inside the box there is a device with a button; if they press it they will receive a significant amount of money but they will cause the death of someone somewhere in the world. The couple are faced with a terrible dilemma and have only 24 hours to make a decision.

