Da Discapacidad, David Villa, Amanda Seyfried and Francisco Javier

The proper names of December 3 in Today’s Facts focus on the names of Francisco Javier and Silvia and in that of the Spanish historian Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo.

This is celebrated December 3 the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a date to ensure the rights of the world’s individuals who pursue a more inclusive world. A call to reflection for active solidarity with people who suffer some type of physical or intellectual limitation that hinders their daily activities and places them in a situation of inequality with respect to those who have their abilities preserved.

In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly highlighted this day to promote greater integration into society of people with disabilities.

Ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1493 Colon comes to Dominica (Dominican Republic) on his second trip; in 1762 by the Treaty of Paris between Spain and France, Louisiana passes to Spanish power; in 1918 armistice between the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the allies ending the first World War; in 1964 Lyndon B. Johnson he is the first president-elect after the assassination of Kennedy; in 1972 the president Salvador Allende forms a civic-military government; in 1998 the European Court of Human Rights; in 1999 the Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón prosecute 98 Argentine soldiers for the disappearances; in 2009 the Spanish writer passed away Francisco Ayala.

Character of the day

Soledad Puértolas (November 3, 1947), graduated in journalism and Political Science and Spanish writer. Planeta Award in 1989 with The night remains. It belongs to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) with the “g” chair.

His phrase

“The machine is designed to win, it is cold, it is perfect. The human being can make mistakes, his hand and heart and mind shake”.

The Spanish historian and polygraph were also born on November 3 Marcelino Menéndez and Pelayo (1856-1912), French critic, publicist and politician André Malraux (1901-1976), the Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner (1912-2006), American actor Charles Bronson (1921-2003), Italian actress Monica vitti (1931), German footballer Gerd Müller (1945), the Spanish athlete Marta Dominguez (1975), American actress and singer Amanda seyfried (1985), the Spanish footballer David Villa (1981) and the Spanish singer Rachel del Rosario (1982).



Saints of the day

Francisco Javier, a compound name that comes from the German “the standard bearer” and Javier that comes from the Basque meaning “the one who lives in a new house”.

Silvia, name that comes from Latin

and that means “that comes from the forest”.



The joke

Graffiti

It is easy to understand love at first sight, what has merit is that there is love between two people who have looked at each other for many years.



Saying

Let the scorpion leave its house,

sting whoever stings.

(Colombia)



To read and meditate

Convert and believe in the Gospel.

Mark 1, 15

No one is able to breathe through the nose of another.

Oriental proverb

God’s door is always open.

Persian proverb