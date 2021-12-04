Criticism: Criticism of “Love without barriers” (“West Side Story”), by Steven Spielberg

Director of Shark , Raiders of the lost ark , ET the alien , Jurassic park and Schindler’s List he had the pleasure of venturing into the musical with a new version of a classic of classics. The result is equally remarkable.

Love without barriers (West side story, United States / 2021). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Josh Andrés Rivera and Iris Menas. Screenplay: Tony Kushner. Photography: Janusz Kaminski. Editing: Sarah Brosher and Michael Kahn. Music: Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Distributor: Disney (20th Century Studios). Duration: 146 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and over.

In a couple of weeks (more precisely on December 18), Steven Spielberg will be 75 years old. His career as a director has long exceeded half a century and in those more than five decades he had filmed everything … except a musical. That pending account is settled with the remake of Love without barriers (West Side Story), which finds him fulfilling what seems to be an old dream (the film is dedicated to his father).

Any moviegoer may ask (himself): Why? Why re-film this story of love, madness and hate that won ten Oscars, including the main one for Best Picture? One could dive into his statements, into his love for classic cinema and popular genres, but we could also answer with another question: And why not? Or simply because he can, because after 50 years behind the camera he has the scrolls and enough power to do whatever he wants.

Highly respectful of the original story (the Broadway show is from 1957 and the film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno from the music of Leonard Bernstein and the lyrics by Stephen Sondheim is from 1961 ), but at the same time with undeniable current resonances (especially from the Trump era), it is a remarkable foray into the genre that does nothing other than ratify the mastery and ductility of some of the great directors in the history of the cinema from the ’70s to today.

Far from the glamor, the cool stylization or the pop delight of the Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Baz Luhrmann or the Rob Marshall, Spielberg opts for a more austere, more contained and -yes- more classic musical: not that a Love without barriers, which is nothing more than an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet the streets of the New York of the 50s, lacks spectacularity (and the aerial sequence shot of the initial one with the camera betting on an overhead frame to show the demolished Hell’s Kitchen in an Upper West Side that looks like a war zone is portentous), but without betraying the spirit of the genre, his is always functional to the main story. No whims, flourishes or accessory overflows, superfluous and unnecessary.

The Romeo and Juliet of the film are Tony (an Ansel Elgort who deserves to be vindicated in the Marlon Brando plan) and María (Rachel Zegler). And love is forbidden because it is threatened by the hatred of the environment, the one that pits the Sharks of Puerto Rican origin against the Jets, a gang of young Americans from families that in many cases come from Europe (Elgort’s character has Polish roots) . Yes, racism, nationalism, pride, identity and that super “purity” that does nothing but feed hatred and violence.

The songs, the performances, the choreographies are – well new – very well filmed, but they are never ostentatious. In that sense, Love without barriers She even runs the risk of not being demagogic enough with the usual consumers of the genre and that she does not interest the Spielbergeans too much who hate the musical and would only see her for following the filmography of their favorite director.

Perhaps one of Spielberg’s greatest audacity has been not only to choose a few Latin interpreters but to have them speak in many cases in Spanish (and, as I read, without dubbing or subtitling their lines). The rest – not minor – goes through the brilliant work of his regular DF ​​Janusz Kaminski and the expressive and vocal contributions of Rachel Zegler as the Maria played by Natalie Wood, the extraordinary Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as a boxer named Bernardo who leads the Sharks and the legendary Rita Moreno, at 89, going back to the story she co-starred in half a century ago, now in the role of Valentina. Like her, it is worth returning to Love without barriers from the hand of that exalted storyteller named Steven Spielberg.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalism endeavors and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 250 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Market, subscribers and subscribers access every Friday first thing in the morning to a cared and curated Newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel of WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and significant discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OthersCinesClub@gmail.com

Subscribe me