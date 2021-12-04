Cristante accuses that Toluca has very little status; does not want to know more about Liga MX

Hernán Cristante confessed to ESPN Digital that Toluca showed little category when running it, he also pointed out that he will look for work in South America to get away from Mexican soccer after he was linked with promoters.

Hernán Cristante confessed to ESPN Digital that Toluca fired him by phone. Getty Images

Hernán Cristante was about to travel to South America to hear a couple of proposals from the First Division: “I hope it gets to me quickly, I don’t want to wait as I waited the other time (two years) … My idea is to get out of Mexican football now , because it has been complicated for me; they linked me with ‘x’ or ‘y’ (promoters), and it is not true. That type of interests do not move me, nor do they concern me. So, I do not want things to be confused and I really decide to work on what I like the most. “

“Thank God I am a reliable guy for many people and they have called me,” he added.

Hernán Cristante assured that he does not work for money, in addition to clarifying that a technician, no matter how little he charges, is well paid.

“In my career as a soccer player, money was not important and now it is not important either,” he concluded.

“On Monday morning (after being eliminated by the Pumas in the Apertura playoff), I met with the managers. Yes there was a nuisance in the board … They told me they were going to meet with the council. At night, Suinaga spoke to me on the phone to tell me that he was no longer continuing. “

Cristante described the way in which he was fired as “very low status”. “The day I wanted to fire the lady who worked at my house, I called her and spoke with her. You can’t buy the category.”

Hernán Cristante, however, is said to be fond of the scarlet colors, since he defended them in two periods of his life as technical director.

Likewise, he ruled out that his dismissal, on November 29, was due to his temperament. He even stated that the press protects some coaches.

“Haven’t I changed?” He asked. “They sent me off once; bad, very bad. They said that I kicked … I was in my zone, I never got onto the pitch. There are those who are ‘saints’ alongside many that I see on the pitch, but It seems that for the press some are untouchable. They all do great jobs, they evolve, they have wow, a beautiful career, and they are the worst in the world yelling at the referees “.

“You know, I have improved; I work every day, I have courses, I speak with specialized people, I try to modify my emotional intelligence … That I am a passionate type, yes, I am one of those who are passionate about soccer, which is a game. The day I don’t have that passion, I sit in the chair with the control in hand, criticizing everything I see on television. No, I’m not like that. “

“I hope they hold on to it”

About what you think about the appointment of Nacho Ambriz as his successor in the Red Devils of Toluca, he stated: “Well, I appreciate Nacho. He is a hard worker and especially when he has material. I hope he can capitalize on it. There are two Ways to be a champion: one is to make a large investment, carrying out a process and trying to shorten the paths. And the other is not to make a large investment, and to capitalize on your journey with a little more time “.