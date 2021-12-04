Could Amber Heard go to jail for perjury against Johnny Depp?

It’s been five years since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got divorced, news that revolutionized the media internationally.

From there the controversy continues. The “Aquaman” actress accused Depp of domestic violence, to which the “Young Scissorhands” star responded to these accusations with a defamation lawsuit against Heard.

As the judicial process progresses, and due to the latest evidence, everything seems to indicate that Amber Heard would have lied in some of her statements. As reported in Radaronline, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) would be considering investigating the actress for perjury, a charge with which she could spend some years in jail.

The 57-year-old actor has been one of the most affected in this situation, since it has not only affected his personal image, but also his career. Some of the consequences were having lost his job in big franchises like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them.”

The fact generated a great movement on the part of the followers of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow. They made requests for him to return to said franchises and thus show their support.

What Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s attorney, came out to deny what has been said against the actress, arguing that the Los Angeles Police Department “does not even investigate the perjury.”

“The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and has long expired, so an investigation, as well as charges, a conviction, or jail time, are impossible,” said Bredehoft.

“It has been repeatedly denied that there is any investigation into Amber Heard. (The Department) is not even investigating the perjury (…) Adam Waldman (Depp’s lawyer) tries to agitate the press and harm a future jury, “Amber’s defender sentenced.