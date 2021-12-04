copy the ultra-comfortable boots she wears with jeans

Although they have settled in Australia for several years, where they live in an idyllic natural environment with their three children, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth they escape to Spain whenever their schedule allows. These last weeks have unified work and pleasure and They have taken the opportunity to visit various places emblematic of Europe, from the Spanish cities of Seville and Madrid to Prague or Venice. The actress is currently in the city of channels, from where she has shared several snapshots that have allowed us to discover her ideal look for sightseeing: warm, comfortable and stylish.

Timeless essentials ideal for the cold

At the beginning of the year, a survey revealed that Elsa and Chris were considered the best dressed couple by the Spanish, something that is not surprising because the truth is that they are always impeccable. However, they not only dazzle with their ball gowns and striking designs on the red carpet, but also with their more relaxed choices for the day-to-day. An example of this is the actress, whose naturalness completely falls in love with her fans, since she opts for stylish but practical outfits that are easy to copy. To walk the streets of the Italian city, he has opted for some dark wide fit jeans To which he has added a white knitted turtleneck sweater.

The best footwear for touring the city

For protect yourself from low temperatures, completed with a warm black jacket. Like anyone when choosing a look for tourism, he has opted for comfort and has finished off with very versatile accessories: a small crossbody bag and sole ankle boots track. This type of military aesthetic footwear has conquered fashion experts, actresses, and even women in recent years. royals (Remember that even Kate Middleton and Princess Eleanor treasure a similar pair), something understandable since they are totally comfortable. Specifically, those of Elsa are signed by Gioseppo, a brand of which it has been the image for several years. They are the model baptized as Nambale, made of black leather of sustainable origin, that have front laces and side zip to be able to put them on more easily.

