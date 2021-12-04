Consuelo Gómez and the delicate sensuality of useless objects – Art and Theater – Culture

The main nave of the Mmaison gallery (Carrera 3.ª nº 63-48) has two chairs in the background that were part of the Ana Mercedes Hoyos. There is nothing special about the chairs. They do not have an Ana Mercedes rayon nor are they part of a priceless lot of antique furniture, but they are absolutely comfortable; they are an invitation to sit and contemplate the room. And it is worth doing. Because the exposure of Consuelo Gomez is a exposition to contemplate; is an exhibition that offers an atmosphere that requires pauses, silences and a placid gaze, the gaze with which you contemplate the horizon or an excessively sensual object.

The whole exhibition is full of little signs that say: ‘Do not touch’. Because each sculpture has an implicit invitation to touch it; its shapely forms are a call to caresses; there are useless vases, cacti that look like candlesticks and, among other things, flowers that cry out to be removed from their vases or from the large flowerpot in the center of the room, which, of course, also has black ribbons around it. don’t get too close.

Gómez – one of the living sculptors most notable of Colombian art, winner of the award Luis Caballero in 2013– He entered the ceramic workshop of Jaime Téllez and, from the first moment, decided to subvert the order of traditional objects and molds. He took vases, bowls, vases and began to assemble them into useless shapes. He put them in the oven and took them out as is: practically white. He made the banal something exceptional. The great wonder of the show is that, once put together, these ceramic sculptures form still lifes that connect with the history of art itself. It is impossible to see them and not see, for example, a Morandi on the wall.

The flowers deserve a separate paragraph, “it was the first thing I did,” Gómez confesses. He made the shapes of the birds of paradise and they also went into the oven. Its bent stems, its buds about to open, offer an extremely sophisticated poetics; He made them as immortal as the vases intended to protect them and, at the same time, as fragile as flowers. The chairs await you; there are pleasures that cannot be postponed.

Fernando Gómez Echeverri

Culture Editor

