Complications arise for the signing of Diego Valdés with Club América

Since the Santos Laguna Club was eliminated against Tigers Club in the Quarterfinals of Grita México 2021, they began to talk about the exits of some footballers from the box Keep, especially from Diego Valdes, offensive midfielder who seems to be the most sought after in the winter transfer market. His performances throughout the Opening Tournament they convinced more than one team to try to put the money on the table and take it away. The America club is the most advanced, and even already agreed to pay what the directive Lagunera asks, being the first real option that Valdes has to continue his career outside of Saints.

Although in recent days it has been heard that things were going to good port, the reality is that today the operation is stopped. César Merlo, journalist from TyC Sports, report that they are already 72 hours no agreement is reached between the directive Cream blue and the player, because the Laguneros They have already approved the transaction. It is possible that the reason why Valdes has not wanted to close the talks is that it has other interesting offers, well let’s not forget that Rayados from Monterrey He also has an interest in the Chilean, and apparently could offer him a contract with higher salary. It is also said that a team from the Major League Soccer look for Diego.

This is the second negotiation that is stopped by AmericaWell, let’s remember that the barter with Chivas is slow because, the still footballer Rojiblanco, Uriel antuna, is not willing to sign a contract where the economic offer is less than the one received in the Guadalajara Sports Club. So things for the board commanded by Santiago Banos they are locked.

Diego Valdés’ performance in Liga MX

He still Santos Laguna 10 arrived at Mexican Soccer on 2016, playing for the extinct Monarcas Morelia, club where you registered 13 goals and played most minutes of the MX League. For 2018, signed by Saints, where he scored 17 goals. Although the scoring quota of Valdes is high for his position, the real reason he is sought out is his ability to create offensive football, which would be perfect for a America that was exposed inoperative in the past Quarter finals.