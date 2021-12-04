Comet Leonard, how, when and where to see it in Mexico

The surprises for this end of the year do not end, since very soon we will be able to spot a traveler like no other. It is about Comet Leonard, also known as comet C / 2021 A1. The celestial body approached the Sun for the last time ago 80,000 years. This December, the comet will return and it will be possible to see it from Earth.

According to NASA, Comet Leonard will possibly be the brightest of 2021. It was discovered earlier this year by the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard, who detected a spot on his telescope from the Mount Lemmon Observatory, from the University of Arizona. Since it had no record, the comet was named after the astronomer.

Where will Comet Leonard be seen?

The new comet was not known, as it takes 80,000 years to go around the Sun. Approximately 35,000 years ago the body began its journey back to the Sun. At the time of its identification it was close to Jupiter. Thanks to the route of its orbit, it will approach the Earth and will be visible from all points of the globe. It will finally approach the Sun in early January 2022.

In Mexico, the best date to see it will be between dawn and dusk on December 12.e, shortly before the sun begins to rise. The recommendation is to look towards the east (where the sun rises), between 5:00 and 5:30 AM, as this will be the moment when it will reach its perigee (minimum distance with the Earth).

There are good forecasts about its visibility, however, NASA was reserved in this regard, since calculating the luminosity of a comet is always an inaccurate task. Among other factors, the climatic conditions of the region also influence.

When will the comet pass?

For his part, Joel Castro from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported that the star will be visible from the beginning of December, so he recommended getting up early and looking for it at the same times and at the same address. However, do not forget that it will be the 12th when the best brightness is expected. It is expected to reach its brightest in the early mornings of December 13 and 14. Later the comet will lose luminosity and will gradually cease to be visible.

A comet is a celestial body made up of ice, rocks and dust that orbit around the sun. As the body approaches the sun, the solar wind hits the comet’s coma or hair, generating strong luminosity.