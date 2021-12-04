Cinema and tennis, an inexhaustible romance

Saturday 04 December 2021 | 6:00 a.m.

In the opening scene of Match Point a tennis ball goes from one side of the court to the other until a shot hits the strap and the ball is suspended over the net. The image freezes. Will it fall on the opposite side or on your own? Woody Allen uses that moment full of tension and suspense as a metaphor and allegory, of how luck (or the lack of it) can change the course of a game in an instant, but also of a life.

If the relationship between cinema and sport has always been very fruitful, tennis has a privileged place within that subgenre, whether from fiction or documentary.

There are few disciplines that allow individual epic, (self) improvement, redemption and, of course, emotion like tennis. Perhaps boxing (with its load of violence and physical degradation) or some Olympic specialty to pure world record can come close to that experience on a screen, but not many more.

And this old romance between cinema and tennis takes on new life with the brand-new theatrical release of King Richard: A Winning Family (“King Richard”), a Reinaldo Marcus Green film produced by and starring Will Smith. The African-American star plays Richard of the title, father, head coach and manager of sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

The new film from the director of Monsters and Men is a noble sports drama about the rise of these lower-middle-class girls from a troubled area like Compton in Los Angeles to dominate women’s tennis.

Beyond addressing very fashionable issues in these times such as racism, violence and deep socioeconomic differences (the Williams clan is underrated if not despised in an environment run by the financial power of white executives), “King Richard ”Is, in essence, a tale with a welcome classical spirit.

However, not everyone agrees with Rey’s point of view, which they consider too sugary and concessive. Richard’s sadistic and manipulative methods were questioned by many during the long reign of the Williams sisters, but in this film he is little less than the hero of the tale, the mastermind behind the success. Yes, he looks strict and demanding, but he is the one who always makes each of the decisions that will eventually emerge as correct.

Quite the opposite happened almost a decade ago with Venus & Serena, a documentary by directors Maiken Baird and Michelle Major that shows the less glamorous and more sinister side of Dad Richard and the two stars who monopolized world tennis for many years.

Another fiction-documentary diptych is that of The Battle of the Sexes (2017), available on the streaming service Star +, and When Billy Beat Bobby (2012). Indeed, both works focus on a real case: the duel between the successful tennis player (and future feminist icon) Billie Jean King (Emma Stone in the film directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris) and the macho Bobby Riggs. (Steve Carell), who boasted of the supremacy of man in all fields.

A panning for the tennis genre in the cinema should also include Wimbledon: love at stake (2004), which is part of the Netflix catalog and in which Paul Bettany, Kirsten Dunst and Sam Neill appear with the traditional and prestigious British Open as a background.

A similar story of decadence and vindication is addressed by another title available on Netflix such as The Fifth Set, a film by Quentin Reynaud in which Alex Lutz plays a veteran player who at 37 resists retirement and tries to return to the first plans after multiple physical, mental and family problems. Being a French production, it is not surprising that the setting chosen for this epic is the Roland Garros tournament.

Returning to Wimbledon, there is its epicenter Borg-McEnroe: The Movie (2017), which reconstructs the rivalry between the Swede Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and the American John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf), who met no less than 14 times between 1978 and 1981. In the case of this film available on Apple TV, it reached its emotional peak in the mythical end of 1980 in London, considered one of the most epic battles of white sport in all its history.

Another fiction based on real events is 7 Days in Hell (2015), a mockumentary that can be seen on HBO Max inspired by the marathon match held at Wimbledon 2010 by John Isner and Nicolas Mahut. That duel lasted a little over 11 hours, but in the exaggerated movie with Andy Samberg and Kit Harington the confrontation extends … a week!

For art film lovers, one of the greatest jewels linked to tennis is, without a doubt, John McEnroe: L’Empire de la perfection, by the talented Julien Faraut, an extraordinary audiovisual essay with material shot in 16 mm and many images on camera slow motion in which the body plasticity, effort and enormous talent of that tennis player can be appreciated in all its dimension and intimacy. Yes, the empire of perfection.

To close a journey that could be much longer, some documentaries such as Vilas deserve to be highlighted: You will be what you should be or you will be nothing, a work by Matías Gueilburt for Netflix that focuses on the obsessive journey of Eduardo Puppo, a sports journalist who fought for years for the ATP to repair a historical error and recognize that Guillermo Vilas became number 1 in the world tennis ranking during the 1977 season.

Two other pearls: Unmatched, installment of ESPN’s 30 for 30 cycle about the rivalry between two myths of women’s tennis such as Martina Navratilova and Chris Everett; and Nadal-Federer, the match of the century (“Strokes of Genius”, 2018), whose axis is the final at Wimbledon 2008 between the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal (Apple TV).