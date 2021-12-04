Christian Torres would be close to playing in the Bundesliga

Mexican soccer continues to export quality abroad. A 17-year-old forward would be close to emigrating to play in the Bundesliga the next season. To be precise, for military with the Hertha Berlin.

The

Revelations Cup

, in which the Mexican team crowned by defeating the United States in the final, it functioned as a showcase for several young footballers, who were watched by some European teams.

Presentation of the new image of the Mexican National Team

It might interest you: Mexican champion

U-20

would be worth millions of euros

The Mexican who would go to the Bundesliga

Is about Christian torres, forward of dual nationality and barely 17 years old, who plays in the ranks of Los Angeles FC. He was part of the Mexican team who was crowned in the Revelations Cup and is close to signing with the Hertha Berlin.

In the last season, towers played in Las Vegas Light, team of the Second Division of soccer of the United States. He managed to play a total of 25 games, in which he scored three goals and gave just one assist.

Co the LAFC, Christian torres He has only played nine games, in which he has scored a goal. Your pass to Hertha Berlin It may be a fact, after the Mexican began to follow the official accounts of the German club.

Christian torres could join the basic forces of Hertha Berlin, already thinking about the second half of the season in the Bundesliga. His debut with the first team could wait either until the following year or maybe more.

It might interest you: The MLS team that would steal from

Jonathan dos Santos

to America