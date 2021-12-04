Celebs who met their partner unexpectedly
Trick: Apparently, you need to make eye contact with a celebrity from across the room.
1.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close on the set of Green LanternBut they were both in relationships with someone else. A year later, they went on a double date — with other people — but they couldn’t deny that the chemistry between the two of them was sooo much more intense.
2.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met when Matt hid behind the bar of the club where she worked to hide from fans.
3.
Reese Witherspoon met her husband Jim Toth when he rescued her from a drunk friend at a party.
Four.
Emily Blunt met her husband John Krasinski when he dumped Justin Theroux at a restaurant to talk to her.
5.
Stanley Tucci met his wife Felicity Blunt at his partner’s wedding The Devil Wears Prada and Felicity’s sister, Emily Blunt.
6.
George Takei met her husband, Brad Altman, at a gay athlete den in the 1980s, and asked Brad to help him train for a marathon.
7.
Michael Buble was instantly fascinated by Luciana Lopilato after a concert and, with the help of alcohol, worked up the courage to ask about her at a party that night.
9.
Andy Samberg met his wife Joanna Newsom at the backstage at one of her concerts because he was a super fan of hers.
10.
Stephen Colbert flew back to his hometown to ponder whether he ~ really ~ wanted to marry his longtime girlfriend and then … he met his current wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, at a party!
eleven.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli felt an instant connection when they saw each other on the set of Orange Is The New Black to talk about the character of Samira in an episode that Lauren was writing.
12.
Lauren Conrad met her current husband, William Tell, sitting on stage during a William concert when she was 16.
13.
Billy Porter liked Adam Davis when he saw him on the street, and was delighted to learn that this handsome stranger was having dinner with him that night.
14.
Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners in Dancing With The Stars, and now they are engaged.
fifteen.
Wanda Sykes first saw his wife, Alex Niedbalski, boarding a ferry, and was introduced to her by chance after telling a mutual friend that she wanted to renovate her kitchen.
17.
And finally, Hugh Jackman met actress Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of her first role after drama school, Correlli. He had a crush on his co-star from the moment he met her, and confessed his feelings to her over dinner while they made crepes together.
This post was translated from English.