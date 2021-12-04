Celebs who met their partner unexpectedly

Trick: Apparently, you need to make eye contact with a celebrity from across the room.

1.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close on the set of Green LanternBut they were both in relationships with someone else. A year later, they went on a double date — with other people — but they couldn’t deny that the chemistry between the two of them was sooo much more intense.

2.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met when Matt hid behind the bar of the club where she worked to hide from fans.

In an interview for Vogue Australia, Luciana explained that Matt hid behind the bar in hopes of being able to chat and have a drink, but instead she put him to work. They spent the rest of the night making drinks together and hit it off completely.

3.

Reese Witherspoon met her husband Jim Toth when he rescued her from a drunk friend at a party.

Four.

Emily Blunt met her husband John Krasinski when he dumped Justin Theroux at a restaurant to talk to her.

5.

Stanley Tucci met his wife Felicity Blunt at his partner’s wedding The Devil Wears Prada and Felicity’s sister, Emily Blunt.

In an episode of Late Night with Seth MeyersEmily Blunt said that she became very fond of Stanley when they worked on the film, so she invited him to her wedding to John Krasinki. There he met Emily’s sister, Felicity, and the rest is history.

6.

George Takei met her husband, Brad Altman, at a gay athlete den in the 1980s, and asked Brad to help him train for a marathon.

In the program Oprah: Where Are They Now?George recounted: “He was the best runner in the club and he was also super handsome, so I went over and asked him to train me for my first marathon.” The couple have been married since 2008.

7.

Michael Buble was instantly fascinated by Luciana Lopilato after a concert and, with the help of alcohol, worked up the courage to ask about her at a party that night.

9.

Andy Samberg met his wife Joanna Newsom at the backstage at one of her concerts because he was a super fan of hers.

Their mutual friend, Fred Armisen, introduced them, and Andy says he started seeing “heart-shaped bubbles” when she immediately recognized him from Lonely Island’s “Just 2 Guyz” video.

10.

Stephen Colbert flew back to his hometown to ponder whether he ~ really ~ wanted to marry his longtime girlfriend and then … he met his current wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, at a party!

At the time, Stephen’s girlfriend had given him an ultimatum: Either marry, or separate. Stephen decided to spend a week in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, to think about it, and quickly realized that he was not ready to marry her. While he was there, his mom invited him to see a musical, in which he saw Evelyn on the other side of the theater. He immediately thought: that’s your wife, you’re going to marry her. At a party after the musical, Evelyn snuck into line in front of Stephen. He worked up the courage to speak to her, and they realized that they had known each other since teenagers but had gone to different schools. They ended up talking for two hours, but Stephen was convinced that she was just being nice and not interested. He decided to put his theory to the test when someone else started talking to them. He turned around for a minute to give her a chance to escape the conversation with him … and when he looked again, she was still there, smiling at him. You can watch Stephen tell this sweet story before an episode of The Late Show here.

eleven.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli felt an instant connection when they saw each other on the set of Orange Is The New Black to talk about the character of Samira in an episode that Lauren was writing.

12.

Lauren Conrad met her current husband, William Tell, sitting on stage during a William concert when she was 16.

13.

Billy Porter liked Adam Davis when he saw him on the street, and was delighted to learn that this handsome stranger was having dinner with him that night.

Billy saw Adam while he was walking to a restaurant with his friends and he liked it before he found out that Adam was going to dinner too. Billy sat next to him and they connected. The couple dated for a year until they broke up in 2010, but they remained very good friends throughout that time. They returned in 2015 after seeing Hamilton at the Public Theater. Billy told People magazine about that night: “I felt it, and the tears started, and I stopped the car, and he said, ‘I love you, and I’ve always loved you, and if there’s any chance, I’d like to try again. I wish we would try again. ‘He was the one who got away from me, so it wasn’t a difficult decision. The’ yes’ came easily and immediately! ” They got married in 2017.

14.

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners in Dancing With The Stars, and now they are engaged.

fifteen.

Wanda Sykes first saw his wife, Alex Niedbalski, boarding a ferry, and was introduced to her by chance after telling a mutual friend that she wanted to renovate her kitchen.

Wanda saw Alex on a ferry to Fire Island and thought: Wow! That’s what you need, wanda. The next day she told a friend, who told her she needed to start using some cheesy compliment instead of boring stories about things like renovating a kitchen to ~ start the conversation and see what happens ~. It turned out that this friend was very Wrong because when Wanda told someone else about her intentions to renovate her kitchen, she was introduced to Alex, who happened to be selling granite countertops. The couple have been married since 2008.

17.

And finally, Hugh Jackman met actress Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of her first role after drama school, Correlli. He had a crush on his co-star from the moment he met her, and confessed his feelings to her over dinner while they made crepes together.

