Celebs who met their partner unexpectedly

At the time, Stephen’s girlfriend had given him an ultimatum: Either marry, or separate. Stephen decided to spend a week in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, to think about it, and quickly realized that he was not ready to marry her. While he was there, his mom invited him to see a musical, in which he saw Evelyn on the other side of the theater. He immediately thought: that’s your wife, you’re going to marry her. At a party after the musical, Evelyn snuck into line in front of Stephen. He worked up the courage to speak to her, and they realized that they had known each other since teenagers but had gone to different schools. They ended up talking for two hours, but Stephen was convinced that she was just being nice and not interested. He decided to put his theory to the test when someone else started talking to them. He turned around for a minute to give her a chance to escape the conversation with him … and when he looked again, she was still there, smiling at him. You can watch Stephen tell this sweet story before an episode of The Late Show here.