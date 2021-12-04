Carlos Reinoso questions Córdova and La Femenil prepares for the return with Chivas

A week goes by and with it the uncertainty to see the results of the shakeup that was planned in America since for now the only casualty that has become official was that of Nicolás Castillo, who terminated his contract with the creams in agreement with the directive to try to stay in Necaxa.

At the moment there are ongoing negotiations, which are being held for reasons that have to do with the economic, such as those of Uriel Antuna and Diego ValdesTherefore, it is expected that in the days to come some of these registrations or departures of elements for those who are looking for accommodation may be specified.

CARLOS REINOSO DOES NOT UNDERSTAND CORDOVA

Regarding the negotiation with Uriel antuna where an exchange with Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Reinoso expressed his opinion by pointing out that he cannot believe that the player from the Azulcremas lower divisions has asked to leave the club, but that, if so, he is very bad for wanting to leave a club like that of Coapa.

THE FEMALE PREPARES FOR THE RETURN

The only category in America that remains in official competition is the Female, squad that in Ida’s game of the Quarter finals of the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021 He beat Guadalajara 2-1, so now they focus on the second leg next Monday.

Knowing this, this Saturday the team led by Craig Harrington was presented at the facilities of Coapa so that the most active players will carry out a regenerative work so that they physically recover from the wear and tear of the match and arrive in optimal condition at the final appointment at the Perla de Occidente.