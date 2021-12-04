Carlos Gutiérrez is operated again; will be at least two more months off the courts

Carlos Gutiérrez suffered a fracture of the left fibula in July and was operated on again this afternoon for detachment of ligaments

Pumas midfielder Carlos Gutiérrez underwent surgery again this Friday for a left leg injury, this time from a ligament that was damaged after the fibula fracture he suffered last July.

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that Gutiérrez underwent surgery by a specialist to repair the detachment of a ligament in his left ankle., an injury that is a consequence of the fracture in the distal third of the fibula of that leg that the skilled 22-year-old midfielder suffered in training during the preseason, on July 20, for which he had already undergone surgery that day. Estimated recovery time is 8-10 weeks.

Carlos Gutiérrez suffers a left leg injury that keeps him out of activity Imago7

When the fracture occurred, Gutiérrez’s recovery period had been set between 8 and 12 weeks according to the medical department of the Club Universidad, with which he had to play again no later than October 12.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

However, the youth squad from Pumas had several setbacks in his rehabilitation and was able to train on the court with his teammates until mid-November, although always with some differentiated exercises.

In recent days, Carlos Gutiérrez felt discomfort in his ankle and, after further studies, it was determined that he required a new operation that will make him miss the preseason and return to play, in the best of scenarios, until February 2022.