Cardi B is happy and celebrated after Maroon 5’s song ‘Girls Like You’ turned into a diamond
Cardi B is ecstatic as she has become the first rapper with multiple songs certified with RIAA diamonds.
Not only did she become the first female rapper, but also the only Latina to win the honor.
On Twitter, the mother of one shared a post expressing her enthusiasm and sharing what the song is like for her daughter every time she performs it.
“Wow, I have two Diamond records! Thank you so much @ maroon5 for including me in this song and this is the song I give to my daughter every time I perform it. I will always be grateful.”, wrote.
Who are the women of Maroon 5’s Girls Like You?
- Camila Cabello: Maroon 5’s song Girls Like You became a hit with Camila Cabello’s appearance in it. She is a Cuban-American artist and her solo album
- Phoebe Robinson: American comedian, writer, and actress, known for her work on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, Netflix Presents: The Characters, and others.
- Gal Gadot – Israeli actress, producer, and model, known for her work on Wonder Woman, Justice League, among others.
- Lilly Singh – AKA Superwoman, a renowned Canadian YouTube star whose content about everyday life is taking over the internet in no time.
- Millie Bobby Brown – The 16-year-old actor known for playing the role of Eleven on Stranger Things.
- Ellen Degeneres – Hosts her featured television show, Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003.
- Cardi B: The rapper and singer has a slew of hits to her credit, most recently titled WAP.
- Amani Al-Khatahtbeh: Founder of MuslimGirl.com. In 2020, she announced that she is running for Congress and became the first Muslim woman on the ballot for federal office in New Jersey history.
- Mary J. Blige: Singer, songwriter, and record producer, who has received nine Grammy Awards and three Golden Globe nominations.
- Jennifer Lopez: Renowned singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and producer whose songs like On the Floor, All I Have, Ain’t Your Mama, and others have dominated the charts over the years.
- Ilhan Omar: In 2016, the Somali-American legislator was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
- Behati Prinsloo – Singer Adam Levine’s wife made a guest appearance on the song with her daughter.
- Aly Raisman – Gymnast and two-time Olympian, member of the American gymnastics teams at the summer games.
- Sarah Silverman – American comedian and actor-singer, known for her work on The Sarah Silverman Program, an American television comedy.
- Trace Lysette: Known for her role in the drama Transparent, among others.
- Tiffany Haddish: Known for playing the role of Dina in the movie Girls Trip. She is also a comedian and author.
- Angy Rivera: immigration and human rights activist.
- Franchesca Ramsey: Her memoirs, ‘Well that escalated quickly,’ were released in 2018. She is a comedian and an activist.
- Chloe Kim – Became the youngest snowboarder to win gold at the 2015 X Games.
- Alex Morgan: American soccer player and Olympic gold medalist, who has been co-captain of the United States women’s national soccer team with two other players.
- Beanie Feldstein: Known for her work on films such as Booksmart and Lady Bird, among others.
- Jackie Felder: Activist and registered member of the Three Affiliated Tribes. She is also an organizer for Mazaska Talks in the Fight for Standing Rock.
- Danica Patrick: former professional racing driver
- Elizabeth Banks – Director and actress, known for rehearsing the role of Effie Trinket in the film series The Hunger Games. She directed the movie Pitch Perfect 2 and made her directorial debut.
- Ashley Graham: American model who has appeared on the cover of several magazines. She designed a line of lingerie for Addition Elle, a Canadian plus size clothing retailer.
- Rita Ora – English singer, songwriter, and actress, known for her work on DJ Fresh’s single Hot Right Now and in films such as Fifty Shades Freed and others.