Cardi B is happy and celebrated after Maroon 5’s song ‘Girls Like You’ turned into a diamond

Cardi B is ecstatic as she has become the first rapper with multiple songs certified with RIAA diamonds.

The news comes after his hit song with Maroon 5 Girls like you become a diamond.

Not only did she become the first female rapper, but also the only Latina to win the honor.

On Twitter, the mother of one shared a post expressing her enthusiasm and sharing what the song is like for her daughter every time she performs it.

“Wow, I have two Diamond records! Thank you so much @ maroon5 for including me in this song and this is the song I give to my daughter every time I perform it. I will always be grateful.”, wrote.

Who are the women of Maroon 5’s Girls Like You?