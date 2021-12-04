Cara Delevingne joins her friend Selena Gomez in season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”

A new face delves into Hulu’s fan-favorite mystery.

The supermodel Cara delevingne She has officially joined the cast of the upcoming second season of “Only Murders in the Building”, a series that stars her close friend together Selena Gomez.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne will play Alice, an “art connoisseur” who will become obsessed with the murder mysteries of the New York City apartment building as season 1’s unlikely friends Mabel (Gomez,) Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin.)

Hulu previously announced that season 1 of the critically acclaimed show became the streamer’s best original comedy series.

Filming for season 2 began last Wednesday. The plot is likely to pick up right where last season ended, with the murder of the president of the Bunny cooperative at Mabel’s apartment. Mabel, Oliver and Charles will have to prove their innocence as they try to find the real killer. How Delevingne’s character will fit in has not been revealed yet.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer and the supermodel, both 29, have been friends for several years, ever since they starred in mutual friend Taylor Swift’s 2014 music video “Bad Blood” together.

They were recently seen together at a New York Knicks game in mid-November where Gomez gave Delevingne a sweet kiss on the cheek to please the Kiss Cam in the arena. This moment was widely shared on social networks.

In 2015, rumors emerged that Gomez and Delevingne were dating, but the singer later denied them.

“Honestly, I loved it,” Gomez told PrideSource. in 2015. “I didn’t care, especially since they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful.”

“Honestly though, she’s amazing and very open and it just makes me open,” she added. “She’s really fun and extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind. I loved it.”