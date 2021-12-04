‘Canelo’ Angulo speaks about his kidnapping

Guadalajara.— Jesús “Canelo” Angulo spoke for the first time about the kidnapping that he experienced on September 23.

The Chivas player was deprived of his freedom for a few moments, but for his fortune, his three captors decided to let him go along with his girlfriend.

“It is the worst thing I have experienced in my life, something like this had never happened to me in my life, I had not even been assaulted,” said the offensive flyer to the Entre compas podcast.

Angulo offered details of how the events unfolded.

“It was at a Walmart in Zapopan. It was a normal day that I went with my girlfriend to the supermarket, and at the exit they jammed us, and they wanted the car more than anything, three armed people came.

“We were going out and when I open the car door for my girlfriend to get in, 2 guys grab me from behind, and one was already getting on the pilot’s seat, they grabbed me from behind, and I said: ‘have the key, take it away, no problem’.

They told me: ‘No, get on too,’ I said: ‘Well, what fart? Maybe they got confused.’ When they got on they told me: ‘nothing is going to happen to your girlfriend, we just want the car’, and we said ‘well to the egg’.

“There they brought us to the top of the car and the whole thing. There was even a moment when the note above (from the portals) leaked, and a chin … of media and the whole thing, and as they said: ‘ up to here we leave it ‘, and they left us.

“Like they were taking us aside to leave us there and take the car, but there came a time when there were many patrols, and there they released us.

“They already put the car in parking, they ran, and we stayed there. They got out and my girlfriend and I stayed crouched for about five minutes, got out, and they had left us in a little street, the car horizontally and We told a bato that we had just been robbed, we left the car there because I was really screwed up, what if they came back for the car, and then if they wanted it to be taken away.

“My girlfriend (…) stopped a car and told him that we had just been robbed, that she was the girlfriend of” Canelo “Angulo so that they would realize that it was true, and the bato did not know, but he behaved at all mother, he raffled it off “.

Angulo narrated that it crossed his mind when he was intercepted.

“I thought about everything (…). I told my girlfriend that everything was going to be fine. But the moment came when they got nervous, they didn’t know what to do, and then again the shit hit me, I started to think that they did want to kidnap me, maybe they want the pure car, or they are going to kill me, everything goes through your head, it is a very crappy feeling, my girlfriend was praying.

The “Canelo” said that at the moment he does not want to have private security.

“At the club they told me they put me on security, and they do take their rounds, but bringing bodyguards does not attract my attention because I do not consider myself someone famous. I do not rule it out at some point, but not for now,” he said.