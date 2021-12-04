Cancer-related thyroidectomy is associated with an increased risk of diabetes

The result suggests that inadequate thyroid hormone supplementation can worsen glucose metabolism and therefore should be avoided.

This surgery is the most common for thyroid cancer.

The people with thyroid cancer Treated with thyroidectomy have up to a 40% increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, regardless of their age, with the elevated risk seen with low and high doses of postoperative levothyroxine, new research shows.

“This is the first population study to show an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes in patients post-thyroidectomy with thyroid cancer, compared to matched controls, “the authors write in research recently published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

“In particular, there was a U-shaped relationship between postoperative dose of levothyroxine, a surrogate marker for TSH suppression, and the risk of type 2 diabetes,” says Hye Jin Yoo, MD, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism. of the Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, and colleagues.

While other studies have linked thyroidectomy for thyroid cancer with an elevated risk of other metabolic conditions, including coronary heart disease and ischemic stroke, the relatively high risk of diabetes is unexpected, said Tyler Drake, MD, an endocrinologist at the System Minneapolis VA Health Care Department.

“A 40% increased risk of diabetes is a huge surprise,” said Dr. Tyler Drake.

“Diabetes is very common, with about one in 10 American adults having type 2 diabetes, but a 40% higher risk in thyroid cancer patients is higher than what I see in my clinical practice. [Sin embargo]It is important to note that the highest risk was predominantly among the groups with the lowest and highest doses of levothyroxine, “said Drake, who is also an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

Potential mechanisms

Abnormal thyroid function, including hypo and hyperthyroidism, after thyroidectomy and subsequent levothyroxine treatment is known to have potentially detrimental effects on glucose regulation in thyroid cancer patients.

Possible mechanisms linking hypothyroidism with diabetes specifically include the possibility that insulin cannot promote glucose utilization by muscles and adipose tissue. However, thyroid hormone replacement has been associated with a normalization of insulin sensitivity, the authors note.

Meanwhile, glucose intolerance is common among hyperthyroid patients, largely due to increased hepatic glucose production, and likewise, normalization of thyroid levels among those treated with methimazole has been linked to normalization of glucose and alterations of lipid metabolism.

Drake noted that a major limitation of the study is that patients were analyzed based on their levothyroxine dose and not their TSH values, which the authors explain is due to the unavailability of TSH values.

“By looking at levothyroxine doses, and not TSH values, it is possible that some patients received inadequate treatment with too much or too little levothyroxine,” Drake noted.

However, the findings shed light on the risk of diabetes after thyroidectomy for thyroid cancer, Anupam Kotwal, MD, commented on the study.

“This study is significant because it addresses an important topic that explores the link between thyroid dysfunction and metabolic disease, in this case hypothyroidism, due to surgery for thyroid cancer and type 2 diabetes mellitus,” said Kotwal, professor. Medical Assistant in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

