Camila Cabello regrets something about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

But everything indicates that the couple has already found a way to deal with those situations that even affect their mental health and is nothing more than therapy. “For better or for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very three-dimensional human relationship.”Camila explained. “When I’m going to vent or rant about something, he will say, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I will say, ‘No. I have to do a session.’ And he will do exactly the same, “he added.

Camila continued, “I think even the use of language helps, as I can say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I was distant or irritable with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling a little anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

And it is that Shawn did not hesitate to confess it: “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding. I think that when you are struggling with your mental health, sometimes you become a version of yourself that you don’t like to be. But loving and respecting your favorite person through that and being there for them is life changing. We give ourselves a lot of space, understanding and patience, “he said.

Thanks to therapy and good communication between the two, Camila Cabello has been able to control some of her habits when she has episodes of anxiety: “It’s a comforting thing for me.”, Hill.