BUAP signed collaboration agreement between the Faculty of Medicine and Dell Medical School

Health cannot be conceived as an issue for each nation: it is a global concern and occupation, because infections do not recognize borders, and neither do chronic degenerative or cardiovascular diseases, these are an example of the need to join forces to combat them, as well It was highlighted by the Rector Lilia Cedillo, presiding over the signing of the collaboration agreement between the BUAP School of Medicine and the Dell Medical School of the University of Texas, Austin.

“This gives us the opportunity to collaborate with more than 15 higher education institutions that share our wishes and needs. At a time when we have not been able to emerge from the pandemic, alliances with academic peers and between institutions concerned about health are of vital importance. Through this agreement, I am sure that our teachers and students will benefit, and beyond them, the members of the communities where our graduates come to provide health services, ”said Dr. Cedillo Ramírez.

This cooperation takes place through the Academic Model to Provide Access to Health, whose acronym is MAPAS or AMPATH, for its acronym in English. Among its objectives are to strengthen and develop sustainable health services; improve human capacity through the training of health professionals; advance research aimed at the health of the population; and reduce disparities in this area in order to shore up the work of the institutions.

In this regard, Dr. Tim Mercer, head of the Global Health Division of the Dell School of Medicine, University of Texas, Austin, thanked Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramírez for her opening to celebrate this agreement through the AMPATH model, replicated throughout the world and which has been successful for more than 30 years, since it works through a global network of universities, committed to the ministries of health, to generate world-class research, train future generations of leaders in health and improving the health of peoples.

“Today, as we embark on this partnership between our two faculties, one in Puebla, Mexico, and the other in Austin, Texas, we do so with the objectives we have in common, our shared border and populations, our vision of training the next generation of leaders in health and, the best, in contributing to the advancement of equity in global health ”.

Also participating in the event were the Vice-Rector for Teaching, Jaime Vázquez López; the Director of Education and Research of AMPATH Mexico, Ricardo Ainslie; and the director of the BUAP School of Medicine, Luis Guillermo Vázquez de Lara Cisneros, who stressed that this agreement will result in greater mobility of medical teachers and students of all levels, but also in improving access to health in the most vulnerable population.

In this way, the Rector Lilia Cedillo predicted a collaborative work full of successes for both institutions, while emphasizing that the BUAP School of Medicine always fills the institution with pride, because wherever you want you can find a graduate of this unity, to whom people entrust the most valuable thing they have: their health, thanks to the confidence they have in educational quality.

Collaboration agreement between BUAP and the Ministry of Education of Peru

In order for students of higher education in Peru to access institutions that provide educational, relevant and quality services, a collaboration agreement was signed between BUAP and the Ministry of Education of the Federal Government of Peru, as above within the framework of competitive fund number six of the Program for the Improvement of the Quality and Relevance of Higher University and Technological Education Services (PMESUT).

“As an institution it strengthens us because we have bid for the resources that will be granted to work on the design of the training plan for teachers, in terms of academic management, through the PMESUT. We can contribute so that sister universities consolidate actions around this academic management that makes us reach the quality we want in educational services ”, said Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramírez.

During the signing of this agreement, which took place virtually, he thanked the trust placed in the Maximum House of Studies in Puebla: “Thank you for trusting us, our teachers, your experience and vocation to share knowledge with sister universities. We have a lot in common, we share hopes as institutions of higher education ”.

For this reason, he promised to have a work plan for this academic management training and technical assistance in the short term.

For her part, the General Director of Higher University Education of the Ministry of Education, Catie González Tovar, assured that this is a starting point for strengthening the academic and pedagogical management skills of public universities, within the framework of the competitive fund number six of the PMESUT. “We are committed to a public education of excellence by 2030 to mobilize the dreams of thousands of young people,” he said.

The signing of the agreement was also attended by the Executive Director of PMESUT, the Ministry of Education, Lima, Peru, Facundo Pérez Romano, as well as the Vice-Rector for Research and Postgraduate Studies of BUAP, Ygnacio Martínez Laguna.