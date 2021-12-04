Brizio ruled out of place in Tigres 2-1 over León

Editorial Mediotiempo

Arturo Brizio, President of the Referees Commission, presented the analysis of the arbitration work of Semifinal first leg matches, where he pointed out that the only major flaw was the non-expulsion of Efraín Velarde in the meeting between Atlas and Pumas, in addition to ruling out that there was a out of place in the second goal for Tigres against León.

Since the game between felines ended at the University, a video in which Leo Suárez is seen in an advanced position began to go viral, although Brizio pointed out that there were no clear elements for Marco Antonio Ortiz to cancel the annotation of Carlos González that would leave the scoreboard 2-1 in favor of Tigres.

According to the no expulsion of Nahuel Guzmán for a foul on Ángel Mena when he was heading towards the goal, the ex-whistler clarified that there was a previous misplaced of the Ecuadorian, so the play was not worth from that moment.

In the match between Pumas and Atlas held at the Olympic University, the only weighty error was in an action in which Efraín Velarde went to fight with a ball with Ían Torres, although after taking it off, he left his leg stretched out and put a plank in it that he was not punished with the red one.

It should be noted that César Arturo Ramos will whistle the return between León and Tigres, while Jorge Pérez Durán will be in charge of the Atlas against Pumas.