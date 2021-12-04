Blue WhatsApp: WhatsApp Plus: What are the pros and cons of downloading the latest version of APK 18.40.0?

Lalternative to WhatsApp Plus instant messaging has been gaining popularity for having different functions from the traditional ones, such as change interface colors and hide online status. Here, some peculiarities.

To download WhatsApp Plus, you must do them through Google Play (only for Android phones).

For install WhatsApp Plus, first you must remove original WhatsApp application and follow the next steps:

Search Google Chrome for version V17.50 of the APK as an executable file. Check the link on the page to avoid downloading any viruses or malware. On the page you are on, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus” and grant all permissions to the browser so that it does not block the download. If you see a legend that it is not possible to install the application, you must delete everything related to WhatsApp that you have on your cell phone. This is done from the application settings on your cell phone. Once you have downloaded WhatsApp Plus, you will need to give it a phone number so that it can link your contacts.

Among the things that improve in WhatsApp Plus is that there are more emojis, a wide way of customizing funds, called, menus etc and some other features such as greater capacity to send files and that the quality of the photo is not reduced when sent via WhatsApp.

Although not many cases of security breaches have been reported, it must be taken into account that this eIt is an alternative application made by developers other than Meta (formerly Facebook). It is important remove the traditional WhatsApp application to avoid the risk of the original account being blocked.