Billie Eilish reveals that she lost 100,000 followers for a photo of her breasts | Famous
With a new look, since March Billie eilish She adopted blonde hair and more “feminine” clothes, but apparently the change in her way of dressing has not been to the liking of all her fans.
At 19, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer left behind the outfits of loose shirts and sweatshirts, as well as the neon colors in her hair and decided to wear corsets and dresses
It was in an interview for Elle magazine where he confessed that this change has not been liked by all his followers, because they criticize that he shows his sexuality more openly.
“I lost 100,000 followers because of my breasts”
The image in question was part of a series of photos that he uploaded to his Instagram with the text “Yes, I Know.” In which she wears a Miaou brand corset with tomato cans print.
The interpreter of ‘Happier Than Ever’ revealed that the photo had many trolls commenting on things like the one that the industry had already changed. Although she understands that there are fans who want to see her always the same, she is bothered by so much resistance to change.
“People hold onto memories and have an attachment. But it is very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the breasts. people are afraid of big busts ”.
Billie Eilish spoke of stereotypes towards women
In his opinion, the fact that so much importance is given to his wardrobe shows that the physique is more commented on than the talent of the singers; Besides, it bothers him that his look changes are thought to be to adapt to the industry or stereotypes.
“(Dyeing her hair blonde) I didn’t have the goal of ‘this is going to make everyone think differently about me.’ I have had different hair tones and vibes for everything that I have done ”.
Check out this video so you can have a corset like the one the singer wore for Vogue:
Do you want the Billie Eilish corset? I have it for you (but cheaper) | The Insider
Although 100,000 followers does not seem like many compared to the 96.6 million she has on her Instagram, the singer knows that this is a sample of what happens in real life with double standards.
For the singer of ‘Therefore I Am’, women should be able to show themselves in the way they want, and in her case, she accepted that she continues to evolve so her look and style can still change.