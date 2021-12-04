Ben Affleck mourns the pain he caused Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has reflected on his past and claims to regret the pain it has caused Jennifer Garner.

Apparently JLo has transformed him into a new man, closing wounds and bringing out the best version of Ben Affleck. However, before resuming his relationship with the Bronx Diva, the actor was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children and was married for ten years, although his divorce took three years to finalize.

The marriage of Affleck and Garner he had an end due to the actor’s alcoholism that took hold of him more and more, affected his family life and also his sentimental life, leaving him in a terrible depression from which it was difficult for him to get out … until now.

The Batman actor has reflected on his fight against alcoholism and claimed in an interview that he had to learn some lessons the hard way.

“The only real cure for alcoholism is suffering. You just hope that the threshold of suffering is reached somewhere before it destroys your life, “said the actor.

Also, Ben assured that he used to be irritated all the time, however, he felt too shy to be honest with everyone and admit his mistakes. The actor expressed that he would have liked to do many things differently and, above all, not having caused pain to those who were close to him, in this case, to his ex-wife and their children.

“The things that I wish I had done differently and are rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think ‘I wish I had avoided this painful event.’ I wish I couldn’t have caused someone else pain. I wish I had better understood the nature of what was difficult for me in life, ”he continued.

Ben has apparently become a better person and has reflected too much on his past, and even though the pain from then could no longer be erased, is in time to do things better and correct the man he was.

The truth is that the actor looks happier than ever with Jennifer López and confirms that love can sometimes work ‘miracles’.