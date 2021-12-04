Bell’s palsy, the unknown disease that Angelina Jolie suffered

Bell’s palsy, the unknown and complicated disease that Angelina Jolie suffered

One of the most complicated situations of the actress Angelina Jolie was coping with her divorce with actor Brad Pitt that led to a complicated illness called Bell’s palsy.

The actress revealed to the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ that she presented severe pain in one part of her face in 2016, after making the decision to separate from her husband, actor Brad Pitt. This disease of the actress is known as Bell’s palsy, it is a disorder of the nerve that controls the movement of the muscles of the face, which is called the facial nerve or the seventh cranial nerve; Damage to the nerve causes muscle weakness or paralysis.

Nicholas L. Deep, MD, an otolaryngologist who specializes in otosclerosis, Eustachian tube dysfunction and Bell’s palsy at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona tells us more about this disease that affects people of any age.

What is Bell’s palsy?

The Bell’s palsy, also known as Acute Peripheral Facial Palsy of Unknown Cause, is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the facial muscles. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and improves significantly over the weeks.

This weakness, which can occur at any age, makes half the face look droopy, so the smile is drawn on one side only and one of the eyes does not close completely.

In most cases, the Bell’s palsy It is temporary, so symptoms begin to improve within a few weeks and full recovery is achieved in about six months. However, there are a small number of people in the world who continue to have the symptoms of Bell’s palsy for life.

What are your symptoms of Bell’s palsy?

According Mayo Clinic, The signs and symptoms of Bell’s palsy appear suddenly and may include the following:

Sudden onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face, which can occur within hours or days

Drooping on one side of the face and difficulty making facial expressions, such as closing one eye or smiling

Drooling

Jaw pain or inside or behind the ear on the affected side

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Loss of sense of taste

Excessive or insufficient production of tears and saliva

Less commonly, Bell’s palsy can affect the nerves on both sides of the face.

What are the causes of Bell’s palsy and why does it affect some people?

Although the exact reason for Bell’s palsy is unclear, it is often related to a viral infection. Viruses that have been linked to Bell’s palsy include those that cause:

Cold sores and genital herpes (herpes simplex)

Chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster)

Infectious mononucleosis (Epstein-Barr)

Cytomegalovirus infections

Respiratory diseases (adenovirus)

German measles (rubella)

Mumps

Flu (influenza B)

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (coxsackievirus)

The nerve that controls the facial muscles runs through a narrow tube of bone to the face. In Bell’s palsy, that nerve becomes inflamed and swollen, usually related to a viral infection. In addition to the facial muscles, the nerve influences tearing, salivation, and the sense of taste, and affects a small bone in the middle of the ear.

Which is the treatment?

Most Bell’s palsy patients make a full recovery, with or without treatment. There is no single treatment for Bell’s palsy, but your doctor may suggest medications or physical therapy to speed recovery. Surgery is not usually an option for Bell’s palsy.

Medicines: Medications commonly used to treat Bell’s palsy include the following:

Corticosteroids, like prednisone, which are powerful anti-inflammatory agents. If they can reduce the swelling of the facial nerve, they will fit more easily within the bony canal that surrounds it. Corticosteroids may work best if started within several days of symptoms beginning.

Antiviral drugs. The role of antivirals remains undefined. Antivirals alone have not shown benefit compared to a placebo. Antivirals added to steroids are possibly beneficial for some people with Bell’s palsy, but this has yet to be proven.

However, it is important to consult a specialist in the case so that the medications are administered and not self-medicate.

Physiotherapy

Paralyzed muscles can shrink and shorten, causing permanent contractures. A physical therapist can teach you how to massage and exercise your facial muscles to help prevent this from happening.

Lifestyle and home remedies

Home treatment may include the following:

Protect the eye that you cannot close. Using lubricating eye drops during the day and an ointment at night will help keep your eye moisturized.

Wear glasses or goggles during the day and an eye patch at night It can help you avoid touching or scratching your eye.

Perform physical therapy exercises. Massaging and exercising your face according to the recommendations of your physical therapist can help you relax your facial muscles.

Alternative medicine

Although there is little scientific evidence to support the use of alternative medicine for people with Bell’s palsy, those with this condition can benefit from the following:

Acupuncture. Placing fine needles at a specific point on your skin helps stimulate your nerves and muscles, which can provide some relief.

Biofeedback training. Biofeedback training can help you gain better control over your facial muscles by teaching how to use your thoughts to control your body.

Some international celebrities like Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan have suffered from this condition. Other nationals such as actress Laura Rodríguez and Juan ‘el Gato’ Baptista as well.