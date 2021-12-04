Bell’s palsy, the disease that affected Angelina Jolie after her divorce

In 2016, the news of the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked show business. For more than a decade they were together, and they stood out as one of the strongest couples in Hollywood.

The separation process has not been easy. The former golden partner has faced difficult times all this time. Brad Pitt, for example, recognized the chaos that has recently surrounded his personal life and Angelina has opened up in some international interviews about the medical problems she has suffered.

After the separation, the actress suffered from peripheral facial paralysis, also known as Bell’s Palsy. In an interview with Vanity fair, Angelina said: “I couldn’t tell if it was because of the menopause or the year it had been. Sometimes women who have families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health. “ As he related, it all happened because of the stress that the whole process of his divorce generated him. That would be the reason why Angelina was away from the media for a while. This disease, which at first started with a small ailment, affected the movement of the muscles of his face.

As he recounted in that same interview, that experience helped him to worry more about his own well-being, rather than about other things. “I actually feel more of a woman now because I’m making smart decisions, putting my family before everything else, and I feel like I’m finally in control of my life and my health. And in my opinion that is what makes you a real woman ”, said the protagonist of Maleficent.

The renowned Hollywood actress made revealing confessions about her relationship with Brad Pitt. “What happened in my marriage made me fear for my children.”

