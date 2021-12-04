Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the German classic for Bundesliga | Lewandowski Goals | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

Bayern Munich continues to dominate with a fist of steel in the Bundesliga, especially after beating at home (3-2) Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park for matchday 14. Robert Lewandowski, once again, was the big star.

In a great game from start to finish, full of dynamics and goals, victory went to the Munich side. The ‘Yellows’ scored through Brandt (5′) and Erling Haaland (48 ‘), while the visit did so through Robert Lewandowski (9’ and 77 ‘) and Coman (44’). It is worth mentioning that the referee expelled DT Rose in the complementary part.

With this result, Bayern Munich it established itself in the first place of the Bundesliga with 34 points, while Borussia Dortmund was in the second place with 30 points.

Dortmund goal

Brandt’s goal for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Bundesliga. (Source: ESPN)

Bayern goal

He did not let Borussia Dortmund celebrate. Robert Lewandowski scored for parity just four minutes after Brandt’s goal. (video: Movistar)

Bayern second goal

Coman’s goal for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Bundesliga. (Source: ESPN)

Dortmund’s second goal

A few minutes into the second half, Erling Haaland scored Borussia Dortmund 2-2 against Bayern Munich. (VIDEO: ESPN)

Bayern vs. Dortmund: lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies, Hernández, Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Sané, Lewandowski.

Neuer, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies, Hernández, Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Sané, Lewandowski. Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Meunier, Can, Dahoud, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, Haaland.

Scoreboard: 3-2

When do Bayern vs. Dortmund?

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund It will take place this Saturday, December 4, for Day 14 of the Bundesliga, where the ‘Bavarians’ will go out to seek the victory that will allow them to remain as the sole leader of the tournament.

Bayern vs. Dortmund: transmission channels

In Peru, the transmission channel to watch the game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga is ESPN 2 and Star Plus. Remember that you can also follow the minute by minute through the El Comercio website.

In Latin America, Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund can also be followed by ESPN and Star Plus. However, in Mexico, the only channel that will broadcast the game will be Sky Sports HD.

Bayern vs. Dortmund: match times

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 12:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

United States (East): 12:30 p.m.

United States (Pacific): 9:30 a.m.

Possible party lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas, Davies; Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Sané and Lewandowski.

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas, Davies; Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Sané and Lewandowski. Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Can, Dahoud, Brandt, Wolf, Resu, and Malen.

