Avoid eating these foods to protect your vision

Having a correct diet also turns out to be beneficial for your eyes since eating food scrap could be hurting your vision. A study has shown that there are eating habits that you must stop to avoid blindness problems.

Some of the habits that could be affecting your vision are:

Eating too fast

Skipping meals

Drinking too much alcohol

Spending too much time in front of a screen

The best thing for your health and your vision is that you improve the way you eat and do not eat in a hurry since stress can also be a cause of vision loss.

The foods that could be damaging your vision are those with too much saturated fat and high in sugar since these increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and mink.

Experts recommend that it is best to eat foods rich in vitamin A, C and E and that contain Omega 3, all these properties can be found in foods such as:

Dairy products

fish

oranges

tangerines

lemon

spinach

lettuce

celery

egg

According to an investigation carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 20 million people in the world who suffer from a visual problem, of which at least 100 million could have avoided it or have not received adequate treatment.

This research also reveals that in the next decade at least half the population will need medical attention due to visual problems. Diabetes is one of the diseases that usually damages the vision of those who suffer from it.

Avoid being part of this problem and improve your diet, in addition to complementing it with a good exercise routine that could improve your eyesight.