Ariana Grande, Netfix and Kid Cudi Release “Just Look Up” as Official Song of the Movie “Don’t Look Up” | Shows

Ariana Grande, Netfix and Kid Cudi Release "Just Look Up" as Official Song of the Movie "Don't Look Up"

In order to accompany the latest audiovisual product by Adam McKay, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have just released the official song of the film “Don’t look up.” “Just look up” It is an exclusive theme for the tape that will be released on December 10 on Republic Records and on the 24th of the same month through Netflix. The film will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

