Ariana Grande, Netfix and Kid Cudi Release “Just Look Up” as Official Song of the Movie “Don’t Look Up” | Shows
In order to accompany the latest audiovisual product by Adam McKay, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have just released the official song of the film “Don’t look up.” “Just look up” It is an exclusive theme for the tape that will be released on December 10 on Republic Records and on the 24th of the same month through Netflix. The film will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
What is the movie about? Two scientists live an odyssey after warning society about a dangerous asteroid that will hit Earth in six months. They meet the disbelief of the characters played by Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Timotheé Chalamet.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021: when and where to see the beauty pageant?
About “Just look up”
The new song was written by top musical talents: two-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande; Grammy winner Kid Cudi; composer Nicholas Britell, two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner; and Oscar-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.
About “Don’t look up”
The film has recognized stars. Here are all the data:
- Director: Adam McKay
- Writers: Adam Mckay & David Sirota
- Producers: Adam McKay and Kevin Messick
- Director of Photography: Linus Sandgren
- Production Design: Clayton Hartle, ASC, FSF
- Editing: Hank Corwin, ACE
- Costume Design: Susan Matheson
- Music: Nicholas Britell
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep
YOU CAN SEE: Aislinn Derbez: who is her boyfriend Jonathan Kubben, with whom she made her romance official on Instagram
The song is a wake-up call to society that does not realize the danger posed by the coalition of a rock the size of Mount Everest. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) begin a media tour that takes them to the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and also chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill). Faced with disinterest, scientists seek to air on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).