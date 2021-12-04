Ariana Grande, Netfix and Kid Cudi Release “Just Look Up” as Official Song of the Movie “Don’t Look Up” | Shows

In order to accompany the latest audiovisual product by Adam McKay, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have just released the official song of the film “Don’t look up.” “Just look up” It is an exclusive theme for the tape that will be released on December 10 on Republic Records and on the 24th of the same month through Netflix. The film will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the movie about? Two scientists live an odyssey after warning society about a dangerous asteroid that will hit Earth in six months. They meet the disbelief of the characters played by Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Timotheé Chalamet.

About “Just look up”

The new song was written by top musical talents: two-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande; Grammy winner Kid Cudi; composer Nicholas Britell, two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner; and Oscar-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

About “Don’t look up”

The film has recognized stars. Here are all the data:

Director: Adam McKay

Writers: Adam Mckay & David Sirota

Producers: Adam McKay and Kevin Messick

Director of Photography: Linus Sandgren

Production Design: Clayton Hartle, ASC, FSF

Editing: Hank Corwin, ACE

Costume Design: Susan Matheson

Music: Nicholas Britell

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep

