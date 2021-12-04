Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – Just Look Up: LYRICS and SPANISH translation

“Just look up”Is a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the film ‘Don’t Look Up’, directed by Adam McKay. The film will be available on Netflix from December 24, with its premiere on December 10 in select theaters. It marks their first collaboration. The song will be released on December 3, 2021.

Since the first trailer of the film came out where the performance of Ariana Grande Speculation began that the singer would make a song especially for the film. Finally, Grande and Kid Cudi confirmed their first collaboration on the first day of December. We share the lyrics and translation of ‘Just look up‘.

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi: Lyrics

Mm-mm, hmm

Ah ah

We knew no bounds

Fell at the speed of sound

Ridin ‘against all odds, but soon against ourselves







You haunted every memory

With no goodbyes, all bad for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flames

Then just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me

And then my dumb heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

It holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You cannot deny the signs

What you’re? waited for

Don’t wait no more

It’s right up above you

Just look up

(Baby)

Know I l? T you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that matters (Yeah)

I’ve been dealin ‘with madness (Yo)

Wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)

You dealin ‘with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (Hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love

I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)

Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (Ooh)

Take my hand, baby, never leave you, Riley

Look up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess that we made

‘Cause tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that shit Box News

‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody

Ooh, I, I, oh, I

Look up

Here it comes

I’m so glad I’m here with you forever

In your arms

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi: Lyrics in Spanish

Mm-mm, hmm

Ah ah

We knew no limits

They fell at the speed of sound

Riding against all odds, but soon

Against ourselves

You haunted all the memories

No goodbyes, no, not for me

Your pride set the fire on fire

So just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they fix on every part of me

And then my dumb heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

Holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You can’t deny the signs

What are you waiting for?

Do not wait more

Is right above you

Just look up

(Affection)

I know I’ve let you down, a black can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and yeah, that matters (Yeah)

I’ve been dealing with manners (Yeah)

Or was he the man you needed? (Hmm)

You think I’m a savage, the truth is that everything depends on me (Hmm)

And i’m sorry my love

I’m going to heal your heart, I have it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)

Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Take my hand, baby (Yeah), I’ll never leave you here

See what he’s really trying to say

Is that you take your head out of the ass

Listen to the damn qualified scientist

We really screwed up, we really screwed up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can’t act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To help you get through the mess we made

Cause tomorrow may never come

‘This song was composed by Ariana Grande, Taura Stinson, Kid Cudi, and Nicholas Britell. Portrayed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. Distribution rights are held by ‘Republic Records’ and copyrights are held by Universal Music Group and Republic Records’.