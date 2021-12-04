Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – Just Look Up: LYRICS and SPANISH translation
“Just look up”Is a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the film ‘Don’t Look Up’, directed by Adam McKay. The film will be available on Netflix from December 24, with its premiere on December 10 in select theaters. It marks their first collaboration. The song will be released on December 3, 2021.
Since the first trailer of the film came out where the performance of Ariana Grande Speculation began that the singer would make a song especially for the film. Finally, Grande and Kid Cudi confirmed their first collaboration on the first day of December. We share the lyrics and translation of ‘Just look up‘.
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi: Lyrics
Mm-mm, hmm
Ah ah
We knew no bounds
Fell at the speed of sound
Ridin ‘against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You haunted every memory
With no goodbyes, all bad for me
Your pride put out the fire in our flames
Then just one look is all it takes
I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me
And then my dumb heart says
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love doesn’t die
It holds on tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You cannot deny the signs
What you’re? waited for
Don’t wait no more
It’s right up above you
Just look up
(Baby)
Know I l? T you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that matters (Yeah)
I’ve been dealin ‘with madness (Yo)
Wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)
You dealin ‘with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (Hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love
I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)
Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (Ooh)
Take my hand, baby, never leave you, Riley
Look up, what he’s really trying to say
Is get your head out of your ass
Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists
We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time
It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time
And you can act like everything is alright
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To get you through the mess that we made
‘Cause tomorrow may never come
Just look up
Turn off that shit Box News
‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody
Ooh, I, I, oh, I
Look up
Here it comes
I’m so glad I’m here with you forever
In your arms
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi: Lyrics in Spanish
Mm-mm, hmm
Ah ah
We knew no limits
They fell at the speed of sound
Riding against all odds, but soon
Against ourselves
You haunted all the memories
No goodbyes, no, not for me
Your pride set the fire on fire
So just one look is all it takes
I feel your eyes, they fix on every part of me
And then my dumb heart says
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love doesn’t die
Holds on tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You can’t deny the signs
What are you waiting for?
Do not wait more
Is right above you
Just look up
(Affection)
I know I’ve let you down, a black can’t deny it (Uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose and yeah, that matters (Yeah)
I’ve been dealing with manners (Yeah)
Or was he the man you needed? (Hmm)
You think I’m a savage, the truth is that everything depends on me (Hmm)
And i’m sorry my love
I’m going to heal your heart, I have it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)
Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Take my hand, baby (Yeah), I’ll never leave you here
See what he’s really trying to say
Is that you take your head out of the ass
Listen to the damn qualified scientist
We really screwed up, we really screwed up this time
It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time
And you can’t act like everything is alright
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To help you get through the mess we made
Cause tomorrow may never come
‘This song was composed by Ariana Grande, Taura Stinson, Kid Cudi, and Nicholas Britell. Portrayed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. Distribution rights are held by ‘Republic Records’ and copyrights are held by Universal Music Group and Republic Records’.