Are they stopping the arrival of Uriel Antuna at Club América?

The Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara began a negotiation that will mark a before and after in the Stove Soccer of the MX League. When nobody expected him because the attention was on him Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, Emilio Azcárraga and Amaury Vergara they agreed to exchange Sebastian Cordova by Uriel antuna.

Although at some point in the negotiation the rumor arose that the institution of Coapa He preferred to execute the operation for another player who would have been the forward born in the Deportivo Toluca Alexis Vega, the conversations continued with the two protagonists who began one of the most particular stories in the market.

In that sense, according to Multimedios, Sebastian Cordova would definitely leave the Eagles of America to get to the Chivas of Guadalajara, where it would be presented next Monday, December 6, applying in this way, the request of the owners of both clubs to make the barter before the holidays.

However, a motion was born that involves the azulcrema team, which could block the arrival of the still current forward of the Herd Uriel Antuna. It is an account of Twitter that he is recruiting signatures to request that the footballer in question not sign and that, in this way, he is not part of the squad of Santiago Solari.

“Let’s make the hashtag #AntunaNoFirmes viral to try to avoid its arrival at America club. RT and Like to spread “, was the description of the user @ElJefeAguila, in a tweet that already has thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and that aims to generate concern and doubts in the bosses to consolidate the transaction.