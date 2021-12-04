Apple TV + prepares ‘Liaison’, a new bilingual series with Vincent Cassel and Eva Green

Related news

Manzana will continue to experiment with bilingual productions. Yes Now and then, the production of the Spanish Bamboo, it will be spoken in Spanish and English, Liasion It will be an Anglo-French thriller. Caesar’s winner Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and BAFTA winner Eva green (Dreamers) will be the protagonists of the director’s original series Stephen hopkins (Emmy winner for 24) and the screenwriter and creator Virginie brac (Engrenages).

Liaison It promises to be a fast-paced, contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes we made in the past have the power to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable plot and with several readings, in which espionage and political intrigue are intertwined with a story of love and passions.

Peter mullan (Ozark), Gerard lanvin (Call my agent), Daniel Francis (Small Ax), Stanislas merhar (The black notebook), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call my agent), Laetitia eido (Fauda), Eriq ebouaney (Bronx), Bukky bakray (Rocks) and Thierry Frémont (Dans la tête du tueur) complete the distribution of the production of Ringside studios and Leonis Productions (part of Newen).

‘Liasion’ will be seen soon on Apple TV +.

