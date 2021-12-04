Anne Hathaway paired a minidress with trendy ‘ugly’ sandals

Anne Hathaway decided to flaunt one of her favorite summer silhouettes during a workday from the recording set for the Apple TV + series, ‘We Crased’, the story he co-stars with Jared Leto. A mini-dress with a pattern of lines and ugly sandals, In addition to a plastic mask covered with prints, it was the wardrobe selection that the American actress chose.

Anne Hathaway’s career will now add to her list of triumphs this series that will tell the story about how the trajectory of the American real estate company was We Work, his rise to success, and later the fall of start-up who dedicated himself to creating spaces for coworking throughout the world, in addition to real estate businesses.

The protagonist of ‘The Witches’ will play the role of Rebekah, who is the wife of company founder Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto. A few weeks ago he showed us between dressing rooms through the streets of New York how we will wear black leggings this summer, and now the styling classes also include this look with ‘ugly’ footwear.

Anne Hathaway wears a short blue dress with gold lines in New York. Getty Images.

How does Anne Hathaway wear ugly sandals?

Trends favor ugly shoes, yes, those shoes that although they do not necessarily meet aesthetic characteristics to be considered ‘pretty’, they are really practical and comfortable for walking. And with this combination for a day of work, Anne Hathaway makes it clear that the best way to wear them in summer is with a short dress.

The design by Apiece Apart for the spring-summer 2021 collection it was in a shade of deep blue with striped details in gold and puffed sleeves, which he opted for, he was wearing silver sandals Birkenstock style. The makeup was low-key and she opted to tie her hair into a casual low bun to show off an uncluttered face.

A model in a blue dress and white sandals from Apiece Apart. Apiece Apart / Gorunway.

The design house mainly privileged blue, white and yellow (all of them among the colors in trend for 2021) in this collection that aims to capture in forms of unique dresses, clothing that was more ‘expressive and productive’ than what we had already worn during the global pandemic. These are loose and comfortable silhouettes, precisely the ones you would wear with this type of sandals or with white tennis shoes.