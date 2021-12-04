Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto become a couple for a new series

We tell you all about ‘We Crashed’: the new production of the Oscar winners. Getty Images

Definitely Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto They surprised their fans with the first images of both holding hands in New York. And it is that both celebs will be the protagonists of a great Romance on ‘We Crashed‘, the new one Serie from Apple TV + that will bring the life of Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann, the founders of We Work.

Recent images of the 49-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress, filming this SerieThey turned around immediately, since they had never worked together. Also, they both look incredibly good as couple (In some photos we saw them very caramelized) and we know that Jared and Anne are extremely talented.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ANNE HATHAWAY AND JARED LETO’S NEW SERIES

According to the first reports, this production will focus on the rise (and fall) of the startup from coworking WeWork. It’s known that Jared Leto will play the founder of the company (Adam Neumann), while Anne Hathaway will be his wife: Rebekah Neumann.

Notably Anne and Jared are producing ‘WeCrashed‘and that they have all their hopes in the Serie, based on the podcast ‘Wondery’ (of the same name).

WHAT IS ‘WE CRASHED’ ABOUT?

Although there are not too many details of the plot, we know that this fiction will be based on a true story, about the famous company WeWork, which hit the market in 2010 and completely innovated it. This company allows millions of people to hire their shared workspaces, with just a fraction of the regular cost. Unfortunately, in 2019, the company had to be sold (due to million-dollar losses).

WHEN WILL THE PREMIERE OF ‘WE CRASHED’ APPLE TV +?

Undoubtedly, to see together Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto It is something that we love and although the date of premiere official of this incredible project of Apple TV +We are looking forward to it. By the way, it is rumored that we will see the first chapters of this production in 2022.