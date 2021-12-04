Anna Kendrick adds a new project with the thriller ‘Alice, Darling’

Oscar-nominated actress Anna Kendrick (‘Giving the note‘,’Into the woods‘) reteam with Lionsgate in a future psychological thriller titled‘Alice, Darling’, a film whose production has already started in Canada. Kendrick previously worked for Lionsgate on Paul Feig’s black comedy, ‘A little favor‘, whose collection was close to 100 million dollars.

The story follows Alice (Kendrick), a young woman who behaves strangely, keeping secrets about her fickle boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends go on a girls’ trip out of town, all the secrets come to light when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced.

The film will mark a directorial debut for Mary Nighy, with a screenplay by Alanna Francis, produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal, and executive produced by Kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale. It is a production of Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films, with Lionsgate handling the worldwide distribution of the film except in Canada, where Elevation enters.