Anna Faris, Chris Pratt’s Ex-Wife, Accidentally Reveals She Married Michael Barrett | News from Mexico

Los Angeles California. – The American actress, singer and producer, Anna Faris, known for her role as Cindy campbell in the franchise of “Scary movie”, Announced that she married the music producer Michael barrett, 55 years old.

This was confirmed by the actress herself during her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified“, A video in which she revealed that she” ran away “with her fiancé to secretly marry.

“Yes, the point is that we were looking there and there. My fiancé was right, well, he’s my husband now. But yes, in the end we decided to run away to get married on the spot ”, revealed the actress.

The couple met on the set of the movie “Overboard”In 2017, specifically in September, a month after Faris announce his separation from Chris pratt.

A secret wedding

On the podcast, Anna confessed that she and Michael barrett they got married in a small court in the Washington state, also commented that their relationship “worked” very well due to character compatibility.

We have always had our own concept of privacy. We are both very introverted, and in the same ways. He has two children and it has been something fabulous. I have learned a lot from them, and also about myself through them. It has been all very gratifying ”, revealed Anna.

The 44-year-old actress was married to the also American actor Chris pratt for eight years. In May 2012 the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. On August 25, 2012, their firstborn was born, whom they named Jack; However, five years later, on August 6, 2017, Pratt announced through its official website Facebook that he was going to divorce Faris.