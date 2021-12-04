Andrés Guarded had a great gesture with an Atlas fan at Camp Nou

Editorial Mediotiempo

After delivering a great performance in the game in which Betis beat Barcelona on the field of the Camp Nou, Andrew Saved had a huge gesture with a atlas fan who went to the city hall with everything and the flag of the red-black team.

Through your Twitter account, the user @rodrigosalinase shared the photograph that was taken with the Little Prince after concluding the meeting. “This is the year! Andrés Guardado, thanks for all the crack”, was the message that the supporter of the Guadalajara added to his post, in which he tagged the team of the Liga MX.

As expected, the Atlas It did not take long to share the publication of his follower, which he accompanied with the hashtag #RojinegrosXElMundo and it went viral in a few minutes.

Photography next to Saved It was not the only thing that the supporter of La Academia obtained, since the Betis element gave him the shirt with which he played the match before those led by Xavi Hernandez.

It should be remembered that it will be this Sunday when Atlas disputed the Semifinal of the Round of the Opening 2021 versus Pumas, party to which the Foxes arrive with sale of 1-0, so the rojinegros are very close to fighting for the desired title.