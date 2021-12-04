Ana de Armas has a new project replacing Scarlett Johansson

If a few weeks ago it seemed that Ana de Armas She was missing, many of her fans missed her because she has not published anything on her social networks for days, now her followers can reassure themselves because it is possible that the actress is immersed in a new work project with Chris Evans. According Deadline, the actress, who has an Australian stuntman, will be the replacement for Scarlett Johansson in Ghosted, the Apple TV supernatural adventure comedy written by the writers of Zombieland, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and directed by Dexter Fletcher. After the labor incompatibilities of the interpreter of Black widow, who has been forced to give up the feature film due to scheduling problems, Ana will share scenes with the actor from Captain America, with whom you have already worked on Daggers in the back.

Is their romance confirmed? Ana de Armas, photographed for the first time with the vice president of Tinder

Cris and Ana have so much chemistry on the big screen that this will be their third movie together. In addition to the film of the Rian Johnson film in which he shared the scene with Jamie Lee Curtis, who prepared a second part with new characters on Netflix, the actors have worked on The gray man, a feature film starring with Ryan Gosling that has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and that will be released in 2022 through the US platform. In addition, it is that the Cuban interpreter goes through one of her best working moments, since after her performance in No Time to Die, also negotiates its participation in Ballerina, the spin-off of John wick. But not only that, plans to release a biopic in which he plays Marilyn Monroe.

Since her romance with fellow actor Ben Affleck ended, Ana de Armas’ public life has taken a radical turn. When they were together, their fans could see them almost every week walking their love through the streets of Los Angeles, being very complicit and affectionate with their dogs or enjoying the company of the actor’s children, with whom the actress connected from the first moment. There was talk of a wedding, but its story ended in January because, according to close sources, they were “at different times in their lives”.

Ana de Armas with her new love at the party after the premiere of the new James Bond movie

Months after the breakup, it seems that the interpreter of The intership has recovered the illusion with Paul Boukadakis, vice president of Tinder, with whom he prefers to have a courtship with the utmost discretion and completely away from the spotlight. Although little is known about the relationship, it seems that theirs is going wonderfully, since they have been photographed together on several occasions. In fact, the entrepreneur accompanied her on her big night in London attending the after-party that was held after the premiere of Agent 007’s movie.





