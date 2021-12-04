América beat Chivas and has an advantage in the Quarterfinals

The Eagles they don’t want to miss their only flight. Female America takes out the caste through the institution and imposes itself in the National Classic 2-1 in the first leg of the Quarterfinals. With determination, the Coapa team clung to the victory at home to go with the advantage to Guadalajara.

Azulcrema’s hunger for triumph was seen from the first minutes and in less than 10 minutes they had already bombarded the rival goal that could not stand on foot for long and in a corner kick after a first shot attempt, Sarah Luebbert he found the ball and nothing was to break the nets with the force he printed on the ball to open the scoring.

Everything indicated that so they would go to rest; Nevertheless, Miriam Castillo, Atletico defender sent the ball to her own goal in an attempt to cut off a pass from Montserrat Saldívar within the area and thus the Eagles they increased the advantage.

But Alicia cervantes The soul returned to the team at the beginning of the complementary part, the rojiblanca attacker ignited a ball that was embedded in one of the lower angles, Renata masciarelli He tried to block the shot, but the power and positioning he carried made him unstoppable.

The truth is that the series is still open and the Eagles They will have to try to emulate what was done in the first half to be able to maintain the advantage and advance to the next phase, otherwise the balance could tip to the side of the Sacred Flock that in addition, he will have the support of his fans.

