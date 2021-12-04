“Ameca”, the surprising robot that imitates human gestures

The “Ameca” robot is the culmination of 15 years of work. Photo: Video shot

The robot engineers of Engineered Arts introduced a remarkably human-like android named “Ameca”.

A short promotional video posted by the company shows “Ameca” apparently “awakening”, looking at his hands and then towards the camera.

The 40-second clip has racked up millions of views online since Engineered Arts released it earlier this week.

“Ameca” It has gray skin, with deliberate gender and race neutral characteristics. The company describes it as “The world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human robotics technology”.

“The reason for making a robot that looks like a person is to interact with people. The human face is a very high bandwidth communication tool, and that is why we built these expressive robots“He told Reuters Will jackson, founder of Engineered Arts.

“We have tried to be neutral when it comes to gender, race. We’re just trying to do something that has the basic human characteristics, expression, without putting anything else on top of that. So, hence the gray faces ”.

Engineered Arts designs and manufactures humanoid entertainment robots for science centers, theme parks and businesses.

“Ameca” is available for purchase or rental, although Jackson believes it is the perfect test platform for artificial intelligence (AI).

“A lot of people are working on the interaction of AI, all kinds of new applications that use vision systems, segmentation, facial recognition, speech recognition, speech synthesis. But what you don’t see is the hardware to run all that software. What we are trying to offer is a platform for artificial intelligence, “said Jackson. He added that “Ameca” is the culmination of 15 years of work, and buying a robot of this type costs more than 133 thousand dollars.