Amazon will premiere “Rubius X” for the anniversary of the youtuber

Amazon Prime Video is going to “celebrate” the tenth anniversary of Rubius on YouTube with the premiere of the documentary “Rubius X”, in which it will review the trajectory of the most popular influencer in Spain (now living in Andorra) and will analyze with him how social networks Social networks have brought about “the greatest revolution in the democratization of content.”

Its success can be measured in numbers: 40 million followers and seven billion views on YouTube, more than 15 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, and 10 million followers on Twitch. Beyond the numbers, Rubius was named the leader of his generation by TIME magazine, he has his own anime series, his own clothing brand, he has collaborated and appeared in cameos with Hollywood actors such as Will Smith, Chris Pratt or Jennifer Lawrence, and he even has his own character in a video game. The documentary will be released in early 2022. Amazon does not clarify whether it will also address the biggest controversy starring the influencer: his move to Andorra to reduce the taxes he pays for the millions of euros he earns. That decision prompted a multitude of criticism.

Coinciding with the announcement of this documentary, Rubius has revisited the most watched video in the history of his channel, his particular version of a well-known pop song, with almost 100 million views, to make an orchestrated version with 70 musicians from La Jove Symphonic Orchestra of Barcelona.

The documentary will tell the story of how young people inadvertently built a new industry, and how it has evolved over the past 10 years. The production will visit with him some of the places that have defined his life as a content creator.